Magha Ghatasthapana is an auspicious occasion that is observed with great devotion by the Hindu community in India. It is the first day of Magha Gupt Navaratri, a nine-day celebration marking the start of a new season. Magha Gupt Navratri 2025 starts from January 30 till on till February 7. The day of Magha Ghatasthapana falls at the beginning of the Magha month in the Hindu calendar, which corresponds to January or February in the Gregorian calendar. This means Magha Ghatasthapana falls on Thursday, January 30.

In this article, let's know more about Magha Ghatasthapana 2025 date, important timings, rituals and the significance of the annual Hindu event.

Magha Ghatasthapana 2025 Date

Magha Ghatasthapana 2025 falls on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

Magha Ghatasthapana 2025 Timings

The Ghatasthapana Muhurat starts from 10:04 AM to 11:17 AM on January 30 and will last for one hour and 13 minutes.

The Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat is from 12:54 PM to 01:42 PM.

The Pratipada Tithi Begins from 08:35 PM on January 29 and ends on 06:40 PM on January 30.

Magha Ghatasthapana Rituals and Significance

Ghatasthapana is one of the significant rituals during Navratri. The Magha Ghatasthapana focuses on the invocation of Goddess Shakti as it the first day of Magha Gupt Navaratri, which is not prominently celebrated Navratri. The day of Magha Ghatasthapana also marks the commencement of the Magha Snana, a month-long religious observance during which devotees take holy dips in sacred rivers early in the morning, particularly at places like Prayagraj (Allahabad), Varanasi, and Haridwar.

Most of the customs and rituals observed during Shardiya Navratri are also observed during Magha Gupta Navratri. Ghatasthapana Muhurta is more popular during Shardiya Navratri but it is also a ritual that needs to be followed during Magha Gupta Navratri.

