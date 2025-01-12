Magha Gupt Navaratri is an important nine-day celebration that is focused on celebrating the beginning of a new season and is one of the less prominently celebrated Navratri celebrations. Magha Gupta Navratri 2025 will be observed from January 30 and go on till February 7. The Magha Ghatasthapana focuses on the invocation of Goddess Shakti, on the first day of Magha Gupt Navratri. As we prepare to observe Magha Ghatasthapana 2025 on January 30, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Magha Ghatasthapana and its significance. Sharad Navratri 2025 Full Calendar With Dates of Ghatasthapana and Dussehra: Check Schedule of Shardiya Navratri Dedicated to Goddess Durga.

When is Magha Ghatasthapana 2025?

Magha Ghatasthapana is usually done on the first day of Magh Gupt Navratri. Magha Ghatasthapana will be conducted on January 30, as it marks the Magha Pratipada. The Pratipada tithi for Magha Ghatasthapana 2025 begins - 06:05 PM on January 29 and will go on till 04:10 PM on January 30. The Ghatasthapana Puja is conducted during an auspicious time on Pratipada muhurat. The Ghatasthapana Muhurat for Magha Ghatasthapana 2025 will be from 09:41 AM to 10:59 AM on January 30. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Magha Ghatasthapana Rituals and Significance

Magha Ghatasthapana is the process followed for the invocation of Goddess Shakti during the celebration of Magh Ghatasthapana. There are four Navaratris that are observances that mark the beginning of each new season. However, there are two main Navaratri celebrations that are more grand and significant - Sharad Navaratri and Chaitra Navratri. Magha Navaratri is one of the more silent Navratri celebrations that is marked in the month of Magha. Ghatasthapana is one of the significant rituals during Navratri. It marks the beginning of the nine days of Durga Puja.

The Magha Ghatasthapana observance is sure to be marked by reading special scriptures, making delicious delicacies for Goddess Shakti and is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm. Ghatasthapana is also known as Kalash Sthapana or Kalash Sthapana. We hope that the beginning of Magha Gupta Navratri brings with it the happiness and love that you and your family deserves.

