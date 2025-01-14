Magha Gupt Navaratri is the celebration of the nine-day festival of Navratri, which is dedicated to the nine different forms of Goddess Shakti. The celebration of Magha Gupt Navaratri is a secret navratri celebration that is marked in the month of January or February. Magh Gupt Navratri 2205 will begin on January 30 and go on till February 7. As we prepare to celebrate Magha Gupt Navaratri 2025, here is everything you need to know about this festival, Magh Gupt Navratri 2025 start and end days, Ghatasthapana date, Navami rituals, significance, puja vidhi and the full calendary of the Navratri festival. Chaitra Navratri 2025 Dates and Full Calendar: Ghatasthapana, Durga Ashtami, Ram Navami and Other Important Dates of Navratri Festival.

Magha Gupt Navratri 2025 Start and End Dates

Magha Gupt Navratri 2025 will be celebrated from January 30 till February 7 and is a secret Navratri celebration. It is therefore called Gupt Navratri. Magha Gupt Navratri, which is less known in most places, is mainly observed in North Indian states like Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Sharad Navratri 2025 Full Calendar With Dates of Ghatasthapana and Dussehra: Check Schedule of Shardiya Navratri Dedicated to Goddess Durga.

Pratipada: Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja - January 30

Dwitiya: Brahmacharini Puja - January 31

Tritiya: Chandraghanta Puja - February 1

Chaturthi: Kushmanda Puja, Skandamata Puja - February 2

Shashthi: Katyayani Puja - February 3

Saptami: Kalaratri Puja - February 4

Ashtami: Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja - February 5

Navami: Siddhidatri Puja - February 6

Dashami: Navratri Parana - February 7

Magha Gupt Navratri Puja Vidhi and Significance

Each year, there are four main Navratri celebrations that are marked by offering prayers to the different avatars of Goddess Durga. Each day of Navratri is dedicated to one of the nine avatars of Goddess Durga - namely - Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. Magha Gupta Navaratri is just one of the two secret navratri celebrations that are marked in one year. The second one is celebrated in the month of Ashada. Magha Gupta Navratri is also known as 'Shishir Navratri'.

We hope that the observance of Magha Gupta Navratri will help you to find love, light and happiness by one and all. The Navaratri that immediately follows Magha Navratri will be Chaitra Navratri - which is the second most important Navratri observance of the year. It welcomes the beginning of spring season. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Magha Navratri!

