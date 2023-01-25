Ganesh Jayanti, also popularly known as Magha Shukla Chaturthi, Tilkund Chaturthi, and Varad Chaturthi, is an auspicious festival celebrated by people of the Hindu community. This festival marks the birth anniversary of Ganesha, who is the lord of wisdom. It is a popular festival, particularly in Maharashtra and Goa, held during the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi day (the fourth day of the bright fortnight or the waxing moon) in the month of Maagha, which corresponds to the Gregorian calendar month of January or February. This year, Ganesha Jayanti will be observed on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. As we gear to celebrate the auspicious occasion, we at LatestLY have compiled Happy Ganesh Jayanti 2023 images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share with family and friends as wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings and SMS on Magha Shukla Chaturthi.

In Uttar Pradesh, the festival of Ganesh Jayanti is also called the Tilo Chauth or Sakat Chauth, where Ganesha is invoked on behalf of the son of a family. It is also called Tilkund Chaturthi in Maharashtra. On the day of Ganesh Jayanti, devotees observe a day-long fast, worship Lord Ganesha, and seek his blessings. To celebrate this auspicious occasion with all your loved ones, share these Magha Shukla Chaturthi or Happy Ganesh Jayanti 2023 images and HD wallpapers for free download online as wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages and SMS. Ganesha Jayanti 2023 Date and Significance: Know All About Rituals, Puja Muhurat and Celebrations of Tilkund Chaturthi or Maghi Ganesh Jayanti.

Devotees take a bath in the morning with sesame seeds mixed in water. On this day, Ganesha temples are decorated with flowers, and people offer sweets like laddoos made of til and jaggery, halwa and so on.

