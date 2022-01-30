Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary or Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi or Martyrs' Day is observed every January 30th. This day marks the assassination of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. To observe the Martyrs' Day, the President, the Vice President, the Prime Minister, the defence minister, the CDS of India and the three service chiefs gather at the samadhi at Raj Ghat memorial and lay wreaths decorated with multicolour flowers. As you observe Martyrs' Day 2022 in memory of Gandhiji and the martyrs who have lost their lives, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of images and wallpapers that you can send to one and all on this day. Martyrs’ Day 2022 Quotes & HD Images: Famous Lines by Mahatma Gandhi, Wallpapers and WhatsApp Status To Mark Bapu's Death Anniversary on 30 January.

Shaheed Diwas is the other name given to Martyrs Day and is commemorated mainly on two occasions, one on January 30th and the second one on March 23rd. On January 30th, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was shot and killed by Nathuram Godse during his evening prayers in the Birla House. Therefore, the country observes Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary as Martyrs Day on the same date. As you mark Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, here are Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi or Martyrs' Day images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your friends.

Martyrs' Day Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Salute All Those Who Bore All the Torture and Pain but Never Gave Up Because Their Nation Always Came First.

Martyrs' Day Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Soul of All the Martyrs Rest in Peace. May We Create a Nation in Which They Are Always Proud Wherever They Are Looking at Us.

Martyrs' Day Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna Ab Humare Dil Me Hai, Dekhna Hai Jor Kitna Baazu-E-Qatil Me Hai

Martyrs' Day Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Apni Azadi Ko Hum Hargiz Bhula Nahi Sakte Sar Kata Sakte Hai Lekin Sar Khuka Nahi Sakte

Martyrs' Day Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Martyrdom Is a Price One Pays To Ensure Freedom for Coming Generations. Salute to All Martyrs Who Ensured Our Freedom by Sacrificing Their Lives.

Martyrs' Day Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Blood of the Martyrs Is the Seed of the Nation.

Martyrs' Day Images and Wallpapers

Martyrs' Day Messages (File Image)

Martyrs' Day Messages (File Image)

Martyrs’ Day 2022 Messages: Mark Mahatma Gandhi’s Death Anniversary With Powerful Words on Martyrdom

The Martyrs Day observed on March 23rd is to pay tribute to the three extraordinary revolutionaries of India, namely Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar. Though they chose a path different from Mahatma Gandhi, they are the source of inspiration for the country's youth. As you celebrate Martyrs Day 2022, to celebrate the death anniversary of the martyrs like Mahatma Gandhi, here are images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your family and relatives.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2022 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).