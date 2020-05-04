Meenakshi Thirukalyanam, The Celestial Wedding of Lord Sundareswarar And Goddess Meenakshi, Part of Chithirai Festival Takes Place at Tamil Nadu Temple

Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Just like every year, the celestial wedding of Lord Sundareswarar and Goddess Meenakshi was held at Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple (Meenakshi Amman Temple) in Tamil Nadu. While every year, the street outside the temple witnesses large crowds, this time of the year it posed an empty look. To ensure that people of Tamil Nadu do not miss Meenakshi Thirukalyanam, the ceremonial proceedings were live-streamed from 9 am onwards on Facebook and TV. The wedding was held between 9:05 am and 9:29 am. The celestial wedding in a part of the Chithirai festival held every year. However, the festival that was scheduled to begin from April 25 was cancelled due to the lockdown.

Rituals related to the festival including processions, Thigvijayam (coronation), and other ceremonies have also been cancelled. The celestial wedding was held in the most minimalistic way in the first corridor of the sanctum sanctorum of Lord Sundareswarar by maintaining guidelines of social distancing. The rituals were conducted by a group of four priests in the first corridor of the Swami Sannidhi. People gathered together at their homes to watch the live streaming with their families on Monday.

Celestial Wedding of Lord Sundareswarar And Goddess Meenakshi:

Meenakshi temple which dates back to almost 2,500 years has 4,500 pillars and 14 towers. It temple which is spread over 14 acres of area has two main shrines, one of Goddess Meenakshi and another one for Lord Shiva. The ceremonial wedding of the God and Goddess is conducted as a classic instance of south Indian marriage with a matrilineal emphasis which is referred to as 'Madurai marriage'. Rituals in the marriage include Meenakshi and Sundareshwarar being pulled in a chariot by volunteering devotees followed by Lord Vishnu giving away his sister in marriage to Shiva.