Happy Sawan month! Today is yet another Monday of Sawan aka Sawan Somwar. People celebrating the holy month of Shravan consider the Mondays extremely auspicious. The month of Sawan has started on July 6 and will end on August 3. There will be a total of 5 Mondays in the goldy month that is very special for offering prayers to Lord Shiva. The month will also see the celebration of Haryali Teej on July 23, which is another very auspicious celebration for married women. This means all the more reason to dress up in your traditional best and apply Mehendi on your hands and feet. Mehendi is considered extremely pretty as well as auspicious during the celebration of Sawan and Haryali Teej.

The month of Savan also sees devotees worshipping of Lord Bholenath and also perform Kanwar yatra, which this year is cancelled due to coronavirus. The month of Sawan is known to be observed by women is the most beautiful way where they practice solah shringar, aka 16 step beauty adornment rituals. Mehndi forms a special part of the beauty ritual amid Sawan and Haryali Teej. Happy Shravan 2020 Wishes With Sawan Somwar HD Images: Celebrate Holy Monday Fasting With WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, Instagram Stories, SMS and Greetings.

The idea is to please Bhole Shankar and Maa Parvati. In the month of Sawan, you can try out Arabic Mehendi design, Indian Mehendi Design, and Full-Hand Indo-Arabic Patterns. You can also apply Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati portrait Mehendi as well. Here is a list of amazing Mehendi design inspiration and tutorial video you can check out:

Shiv-Parvati Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by riddhi patadiya (@riddhi__patadiya) on Jul 5, 2020 at 12:24am PDT

Full Hand Pattern Mehandi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehandibyshana (@mehandi_by_shana) on Jul 11, 2020 at 1:50am PDT

Sawan Mehendi With Lord Shiva's Portrait (Watch Tutorial Video):

Palm Mehndi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JASMINE'S HENNA (@jasmineshenna) on Jul 12, 2020 at 9:26pm PDT

Minimal Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mehndi designs (@mehndimights) on Jul 12, 2020 at 9:11pm PDT

Wrist Mehndi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ORCHID EVENTS (@orchid_events9) on Jul 12, 2020 at 2:59pm PDT

Mehendi Design Tutorial

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐀𝐁𝐀 𝐌𝐀𝐊𝐄𝐔𝐏 & 𝐌𝐄𝐇𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐈 𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐈𝐒𝐓 (@sabashaikhartistry) on Jul 12, 2020 at 8:33am PDT

Feet Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rinishenna (@rinishennaseattle) on Jul 12, 2020 at 7:11pm PDT

Teej celebrated amid the Sawan month holds immense importance amongst Hindu married women and on this spring festival, women pray for the longevity of their husband's life by offering mehndi and Srinagar box to Mata Parvati. The age-old tradition of applying mehndi in India sustains.

