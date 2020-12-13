Monkey Day 2020 Details: There’s a Monkey Day as well in a calendar year. Yes, you read that right! Well, Monkey Day is celebrated across the world with much fanfare and zeal. Monkey Day is observed as an unofficial holiday in many countries to cherish ‘monkeys’ and things simian (apes, lemurs, tarsiers). It is to acknowledge the love humans have for animals! Well, there are different reasons why people observe Monkey Day, which is also popularly known as International Monkey Day. If you are looking more information about World Monkey Day 2020 – its date, history, and significance, then you can stop your search here, as you can find all the details here. Top 15 Fun And Interesting Facts About Monkeys That Will Blow Your Mind Away.

What is the date of International Monkey Day 2020?

The occasion of International Monkey Day 2020, like every year, will be observed on December 14. This year, it will fall on Monday. It will be the 20th anniversary of World Monkey Day this year.

What is the history of International Monkey Day 2020?

The idea to observe International Monkey Day came out of the blue. It was due to the efforts of contemporary artists Casey Sorrow and Eric Millikin that Monkey Day came into effect. They once drew (marked) on one of their friends’ calendar, on December 14, as a Monkey Day holiday. The idea went viral in no time, and their artworks and illustrations also carried this. Since then, over 15 countries, including India, Pakistan, Australia, Canada, celebrate December 14 as International Monkey Day.

What is the significance of observing International Monkey Day 2020?

Monkeys are one of the most notorious species in the animal kingdom. It is enjoyable to be around them, see them imitate you, and do all sorts of fun activities. It is only fitting that you celebrate a day where you celebrate and cherish everything about this species. There are so many issues which disrupt the life of these primates, such as attacks, smuggling, etc. Thailand's 'Monkey City' Lopburi Being Reclaimed By Hungry and Horny Monkeys During Lockdown, Forcing Humans to Stay Indoors (Watch Video)

The observance of International Monkey Day serves aims to raise and promote these issues, and bring people’s focus on the troubles the species of monkeys are experiencing. There are fundraising parties, themed-costume parties, educational tours and drives which educate people about these primate-related concerns. Art exhibitions are being held across the world to mark the celebrations of International Monkey Day too.

As December 14 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy International Monkey Day 2020. We hope you contribute your bit in the development and betterment of monkeys and have a great time celebrating/imitating their fun acts!

