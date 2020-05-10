Mother's Day 2020 Wishes & Greetings: Check out Some Beautiful Pictures, GIFs, WhatsApp Stickers & HD Images with Quotes to Wish Your Mom on the Special Day

Happy Mother's Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy mother's day 2020! The second Sunday of May is celebrated as Mother's day. And while there are so many other days like sibling's day or even father's day, you know that mother's day holds a special place in your heart. A day is not even close to enough for us to be able to express the love we have for our moms, but you can always attempt to do so in your own little ways. We celebrate mother's day this year under lockdown and we are legit banned from stepping outside of our houses, so you might want to take to social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Telegram, Hike among others to wish your mom a happy mother's day if she doesn't already live with you.

Words are very powerful and mother's day makes up for a great time to tell your mom how much you love her. If you are falling short of words, we have your back with some nice Mother's Day WhatsApp stickers, Quotes, HD Images, Facebook photos, quotes on motherhood and wallpapers as well! Use some meaningful Mother's day wishes, quotes, sayings and greetings to express gratitude to your mom.

Let her know that she means the world to you! Life is to short to not express gratitude or love. Share these latest Mother’s Day 2020 wishes and greetings, Mother’s Day Images, Mother’s Day HD wallpapers, Happy Mother’s Day 2020 greetings, Mother’s Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Mother’s Day GIFs, quotes on mothers and motherhood and just so much more. Happy Mother's Day 2020 Wishes For Mothers-In-Law: WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Heartfelt Facebook Greetings And GIFs to Express Your Love & Gratitude.

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Our Home Has Always Been “Sweet Home”, With a Wonderful Mother Like You Whose Love Is Warm and True, The Heart of Our Home Is YOU."

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Mother’s Day to the Best Mom in the World. Dear Mother, Always Be Happy.

Message Reads: Here’s Wishing You a Mother’s Day, That’s Filled With Pleasure, And a Future That’s As Happy As the Memories You Treasure!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Uss Phool Ki Tarah Hai Jo Pure Parivaar Ko Mahkati Hai. Matru Divas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Mother's Day WhatsApp Stickers

Get some quirky Mother's Day 2020 WhatsApp stickers here. Make your conversations more colourful with these animated stickers you can send along with amazing greetings and messages.

While we may be amid a pandemic, but that doesn't mean that we must not enjoy the day. Practice social distancing, not social media distancing. Catch up with your mom if she doesn't live with you, have a chat, tell her what she means to you.