Mother’s Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Telegram Quotes and Hike Messages to Wish Happy Mother's Day

Happy Mother’s Day 2020 HD Images, Quotes and Wishes For Free Download Online: Mother's Day is usually celebrated in most parts of the world on the second Sunday of May. Mother's Day 2020 will be observed on May 10. This day commemorates to honour the mother of the family, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds and the influence of mothers in society. In the United Kingdom, Mother's Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of March. In India, Mother's Day is observed on the second Sunday of May which is as per the United States establishment of this day in the early 20th century. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Happy Mother's Day 2020 greetings messages to shower love on your mother. You can also celebrate this day by sending your mother creative Mother's Day WhatsApp stickers, Mother’s Day 2020 HD images, Mother’s Day 2020 wallpapers, Hike GIF messages and motivational quotes for Telegram. Mother’s Day 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: 7 Ways to Shower Your Mom With Love and Make the Bond Stronger While Social Distancing!

The initiative to have a separate day to honour the mother of the family was first started in 1908, when Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother at St Andrew's Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia. Her campaign to make Mother's Day a recognized holiday in the United States began in 1905, the year her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, died. In 1908, the U.S. Congress rejected a proposal to make Mother's Day an official holiday, joking that they would also have to proclaim a "Mother-in-law's Day". However, Anna Jarvis did not lose hope and kept raising her voice to have Mother’s Day an official holiday. Mother's Day 2020 During Coronavirus Lockdown: 4 Ways to Celebrate and Surprise Your Mom if You Are Staying Away From Home.

Her efforts were finally rewarded as in the year 1911 all U.S. states observed Mother’s Day as a separate holiday with some of them officially recognizing Mother's Day as a local holiday. In 1912 Anna Jarvis trademarked the phrase ‘Second Sunday in May, Mother's Day, Anna Jarvis, Founder’ and created the Mother's Day International Association. She specifically noted that ‘Mother's’ should be a singular possessive, for each family to honour its own mother. This year due to coronavirus pandemic, you won't be able to spend time with your mother outdoors. However, you can make this day special for your mother by sending out amazing Happy Mother's Day 2020 greetings, wishes, wallpapers with quotes, GIF messages, Mother's Day stickers which are available below.

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are the Richest Person Alive Till You Have a Mother Who Loves, Care and Pray for You All Day and Night. Happy Mother’s Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mom, You Have Filled My Life With the Aroma of Your Love, I Feel So Blessed to Have You. I Love You. Happy Mother’s Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All the Love You Gave to Us Come Back to You a Hundredfold on This Special Day and Always. Happy Mother’s Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mom Because of You, I Am Me. Happy Mother’s Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother’s Day to the Most Wonderful Mom in the World. You Rock!

WhatsApp Message Reads: There Will Be So Many Times You Feel Like You’ve Failed. But in the Eyes, Heart, and Mind of Your Child, You Are Super Mom. Happy Mother’s Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mom, You Are the Most Special Person in My Life. I Will Always Remain Grateful to God for Making You a Part of My Life. Happy Mother’s Day!

