National Armed Forces Day in the United States is celebrated on the third Saturday of every May. In 2021, National Armed Forces Day falls on May 15. It is a special day for people all over the world to come together and thank individuals who devoted their lives to the country. Armed Forces Day is part of Armed Forces Week, which starts on the second Saturday of May. On National Armed Forces Day, here's everything you need to know about the event.

National Armed Forces Day 2021 Date in the US:

America’s revered uniformed warriors serving under five branches of the United States Military are celebrated on the third Saturday of every May, falling on May 15 this year.

National Armed Forces Day History and Significance:

First conceived by President Harry Truman, the National Armed Forces Day was established in 1949. The creation of a single-day Armed Forces celebration for all five branches of the US military made sense due to its recent merger under the Department of Defense. The first Armed Forces Day was celebrated on May 20, 1950. In 1961, President John F Kennedy officially signed a proclamation declaring National Armed Forces Day on every third Saturday in May.

How to Celebrate Armed Forces Day?

Many events take place across the United States to honour men and women in uniform who served the country in times of war and peace. All five departments of the US Military- the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard- are honoured on this day.

Traditionally, parades are held honouring military service. Various education activities also take place that teaches children about the armed forces. “Support the Troops” themed motorcycle rides are also held.

