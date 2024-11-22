National Computer Security Day is an annual event in the United States of America (USA) on November 30 to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity. The annual event highlights the need to educate people about protecting digital devices and sensitive information and be on guard about the cyber risks. The day serves as a reminder for individuals, businesses, and organisations to prioritise safeguarding their systems against such threats that can cause potential damages. November 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

As per historical records, National Computer Security Day was established in 1988, after the first significant computer worm, the Morris Worm, caused disruption to internet systems. The day highlighted vulnerabilities in computer networks, emphasising the need for better security measures. In this article, let’s know about this National Computer Security Day 2024 date and the significance of the annual US event.

National Computer Security Day 2024 Date

National Computer Security Day 2024 will be observed on Saturday, November 30.

National Computer Security Day Significance

National Computer Security Day is an annual event that holds great significance across the US as it encourages individuals and organisations to stay vigilant about cyber risks. The day also advocates for using robust security tools and maintaining healthy online habits. The digital age has brought convenience, connectivity, and innovation, but it also comes with significant cyber risks.

This evolution in the digital age necessitates a proactive approach to cybersecurity. The International Day trains individuals, employees and communities in recognizing and avoiding cyber threats by using firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and secure Wi-Fi networks.

