It's time to go nuts with doughnuts! Today is National Doughnut Day and it's the perfect time to go face-down on these delicious fried desserts to satiate your sweet cravings. Glazed, sugared, or just sprinkled these are a great accompaniment with a cup of coffee or tea and a perfect pick-me-up after any meal. Considering the fervour for doughnuts, we don't really dont know much about the history or significance of the day that is dedicated to doughnut lovers everywhere. In this article, we take you back to where it all began and how the first Friday in June came to be celebrated as National Doughnut Day.

History and Significance

National Doughnut Day is celebrated every year on the first Friday in June, to honour the Salvation Army Lassies who served doughnuts to soldiers during WWI. On this day people grab a doughnut and remember these brave women, who amid a war, administered the needs of the soldiers with a sweet serving.

National Donut Day started in 1938 in Chicago as a tribute to The Salvation Army who supported the troops in World War I. The ladies who served the doughnuts in 1917 came to be known as "Salvation Doughnut Lassies." The ladies not only served doughnuts but also home-cooked meals, as a way to boost the morale of the troops at the front lines, risking their lives for the country. Considering the surroundings they were in which was always strewn in conflict and the limited rations, the ladies began frying the doughnuts in the metal helmets of American soldiers.

During the Covid-19, when the world was in the middle of a health crisis, the Salvation Army celebrated the "Doughnut Lassies" by delivering doughnuts and supplies to the front-line workers and volunteers

