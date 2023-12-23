Every year, Kisan Diwas is celebrated across India on December 23 with great enthusiasm. The day, also known as National Farmers' Day, honours and commemorates the contributions of farmers to the country's agricultural sector. Kisan Diwas coincides with the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, former Prime Minister of India, who was a prominent leader known for his efforts in advocating for the rights and welfare of farmers. The day highlights the struggles, hard work, and significant contributions made by farmers across the nation. As Kisan Diwas 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about Kisan Diwas 2023 date, the history and significance of the day and more. Kisan Diwas Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Farmers’ Day With WhatsApp Messages and Greetings.

Kisan Diwas 2023 Date

Kisan Diwas 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, December 23.

All About the Kisan Diwas

Kisan Diwas highlights the crucial role of farmers in sustaining the economy by providing food security and raw materials for various industries. The day serves as a reminder to recognize and appreciate the hard work and dedication of farmers in ensuring food security and sustaining the nation's economy. It also raises awareness about the importance of agriculture, rural development, and the need to address the challenges faced by farmers. In 1938, Chaudhary Charan Singh introduced an Agricultural Produce Market Bill in the Assembly, which was intended to safeguard the interests of the farmers against the rapacity of traders. The Bill was adopted by most of the States in India, Punjab being the first state to do so in 1940.

The day is an excellent opportunity to recognize the efforts of farmers, acknowledge their dedication, and express gratitude for their tireless work. On this day, various events, seminars, workshops, and agricultural programs are organised across the country to highlight the importance of agriculture, address farmers' issues, and promote modern farming techniques to improve agricultural productivity.

