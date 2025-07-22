National Fragile X Awareness Day is an annual event that is celebrated across the United States of America (USA) on July 22. Notably, the month of July being recognised as Fragile X Awareness Month in the country. This day aims to raise awareness about Fragile X syndrome, FXPOI, FXTAS, and other premutation carrier issues. In July 2000, the 106th US Congress officially designated July 22 as National Fragile X Awareness Day through the Children’s Health Act. That same year, National Fragile X Awareness Day was held for the first time. It was later decided to observe the month of July as Fragile X Awareness Month. This year, National Fragile X Awareness Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, July 22.

Fragile X syndrome (FXS) is a genetic condition that causes intellectual disability, behavioural and learning challenges, and various physical characteristics. It's the most common inherited cause of intellectual disability and a significant factor in autism spectrum disorder. FXS is caused by a mutation in the FMR1 gene on the X chromosome.

National Fragile X Awareness Day 2025 Date

National Fragile X Awareness Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, July 22.

National Fragile X Awareness Day Significance

Fragile X syndrome (FXS) is a common inherited cause of intellectual disability and autism globally, yet public awareness. This annual event aims to educate people around the world along with healthcare providers, educators, and the public about FXS, FXPOI, FXTAS, and other related premutation conditions. National Fragile X Awareness Day also encourages early diagnosis and support, because timely interventions with speech therapy, behavioural support can greatly benefit individuals and families.

