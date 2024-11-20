National Milk Day is celebrated every year on November 26 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Verghese Kurien, the architect of India’s White Revolution. Verghese Kurien was also popularly known as the ‘Father of the White Revolution in India’. The annual event recognises his efforts in transforming India into the largest producer of milk and dairy products globally and highlights the achievements of the dairy sector in our country over the years. In 2014, NDDB, IDA and 22 state-level milk federations decided to celebrate National Milk Day in India on Kurien’s birthday to honour his legacy and celebrate his instrumental role in the growth and development of the dairy industry. November 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Going back to history, Kurien had developed the Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union Limited (KDCMPUL) further which later became Amul. Kurien and Tribhuvandas Patel were supported by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Morarji Desai to help organise the dairy farmers. In this article, let's know more about National Milk Day 2024 date and the significance of this annual event.

National Milk Day 2024 Date

National Milk Day 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 26.

National Milk Day Significance

National Milk Day is an important annual event that highlights the instrumental role played by Dr Verghese Kurien in transforming India's dairy industry to what it is today. Dr Kurien's leadership in launching the Operation Flood program, headed by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), is one of the notable achievements.

This initiative not only made India self-sufficient in milk production but also played a crucial role in improving rural livelihoods and nutrition. Operation Flood was launched in three phases to boost milk production in India and ensure fair prices for all farmers.

