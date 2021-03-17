National Panda Day is annually celebrated on March 16 to draw the attention of people to take steps on saving the bear which is declared as vulnerable specie. Pandas are quite adorable and watching them is just a treat for an eye. These cute bears are favourites of not only children but also adults, especially girls. Pandas are the national pride of China. On the occasion of National Panda Day 2021, we will share with you eleven interesting facts about these fluffiest bears which include being good at climbing trees to eating 12-38 kg of bamboo per day.

Fortunately, in the year 2019 due to rapidly growing population numbers, the status of pandas was upgraded from “endangered” species to “vulnerable” species. However, as per the report of the World Wide Fund For Nature, there are less than 2,000 pandas left in the wild, due to habitat loss, farming, fur hunting and other factors. There are two subspecies of the panda: The Giant, the black and white panda, and the ‘Qinling panda. On National Panda Day 2021, you should promote ways to protect the shrinking habitat of this bear.

Interesting Facts About Panda

1. Pandas can climb trees right from when they are just 7 months old. Just like other bears they can also swim.

2. These cute bears play an important part in the ecosystem of China’s bamboo forests, by spreading seeds and therefore help grow new vegetation, which serves both humans and animals.

3. Panda eat mostly plants and do not hibernate in the winter like many other bears.

4. These fluffy black and white bears can spend as long as 14 hours eating and they can eat 12 to 38 kilos of bamboo a day.

5. Pandas, although native to China, are one of the few indigenous wildlife species that were never hunted for use in traditional Chinese medicine.

6. Pandas have carnivorous teeth, however, they prefer having bamboo and fruit only and no meat.

7. Pandas can poop up to 28 kg per day. A long time back, the undigested bamboo pieces in the poop were made into picture frames and bookmarks.

8. Fossils of pandas have been dated between 1 and 2 million years old. Now they only live in the wild in remote areas of China's Tibetan foothills.

9. Pandas enjoy licking copper and iron and this is the reason why they keep licking every scrap of food from their metal bowls.

10. Pandas are usually born in August, because the panda's mating months are March to May and gestation is 3 to 5 months. National Panda Day 2021 Date, History & Significance: Know More About the Super Cute Animal While Checking Out The Adorable Panda Pics and Videos.

11. Baby pandas are born pink and they measure about 15 cm. Interestingly, these bears are also born blind and only open their eyes six to eight weeks after birth.

On National Panda Day 2021, you should explore more amazing facts about these cutest bears on Earth. You could also learn more about pandas by watching a documentary about these bears.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2021 11:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).