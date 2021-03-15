It is National Panda Day today! The day dedicated to probably the cutest animals on Earth. Did you know that there are only about 2000 Pandas left in the jungles around the whole world? Yes, it important that we spread more awareness about these beautiful fluffy animals. The diet of pandas consists of Bamboo tree 99 percent of the time. The giant pandas are black and white in colour and are quite similar to bears. Panda is mostly found in China, it is called Zhuangmao in the Chinese language. The panda has white and black woollen fur on its body which protects them from the snow.

These cute creatures sleep and eat a lot. It is said that a panda is capable of eating about 30 to 40 pounds of bamboo in a day. Panda eats for more than 12 hours a day. Usually, they eat bamboo only, but apart from this, they also eat flowers, grapes, green corn, fish and honey. Pandas are known to do anything for their food, even if takes going to 13000 feet high mountains in search of food.

National Panda Day 2021 Date

Panda Day is celebrated on March 16 and while the celebration is mainly prevalent in China, it is also commemorated by animal lovers across the world.

National Panda Day History & Significance

The main aim behind this celebration is to raise awareness about the importance of Pandas in our society and also work towards ways and means of saving them from extinction. With continued education and proper handling and raising of these mammals, this day can merely turn into a celebration of these captivating bears that can instantly turn our mood around.

Today on Panda Day, Let's Put a Smile on Your Face By Showing You Some of The Most Adorable Pics and Videos:

Hello

My Heart!

The Adorable Panda Falls

The life of a panda is about 20 years. Two major species of the panda are found in the world, the giant panda and the red panda and both are the cutest. The body of the giant panda closely resembles that of a bear, while the red panda looks like a raccoon.

