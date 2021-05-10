Every year, May 11 is observed as the National Technology Day across the country. National Technology Day focuses on rebooting the economy with the help of science and technology. This day marks the anniversary of the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests and India's advancement in space.

National Technology Day 2021 Date:

May 11 was declared as the National Technology Day by the Indian Government to commemorate successful Pokhran tests carried out on May 11, 1998. In 2021, National Technology Day falls on Tuesday.

National Technology Day 2021 Theme:

There is no specific theme for National Technology Day 2021. In 2019, the theme was "Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future”. However, this year, National Science Day (NSD) was celebrated with the theme "Future of STI: Impacts on Education, Skills and Work."

National Technology Day History and Significance:

On May 11, 1998, India successfully fired the Operation Shakti nuclear missile in Rajasthan's Pokhran test range. On May 11 and May 13, India set off five nuclear weapons at a test site in Pokhran. The tests were originally called Operation Shakti-98 and the five nuclear devices were designated Shakti-I to V. Later, the test came to be known as Pokhran II, and the 1974 test as Pokhran I.

The special day celebrates outstanding achievements and valuable contributions of our engineers and scientists in the field of science and technology. The NTD demands people of the nation to honour great minds who have transformed India's technological strength.

