Every year on the 25th of April, National Telephone Day is observed to commemorate Alexander Graham Bell’s remarkable innovation. The world would become a stagnant place for businesses that won't be able to run in the absence of a device whose main idea is communication. People have been using the power of IP communications to stay connected digitally with employees, clients, and loved ones across a variety of channels. Bell Telephone Company was founded on July 9, 1877, and they installed the first public telephone lines from Boston to Sommerville, Massachusetts, the same year. Know the History and Significance to Honour Alexander Graham Bell Whose Invention Made Communication Easy.

Since its invention in the year 1876, the telephone has spawned a gazillion of developments, including unified communications, unique features and much more! Many of us remember our childhood when phones were like rotary objects connected to a wall jack at home. With time and growing technology and advancement in the field of science, we have totally ignored the great innovations and discoveries by some legendary figures. It’s incredible that one man’s invention has resulted in everything we enjoy today. To celebrate National Telephone Day, we have curated some fun facts about the device that you didn't know!

Fun Facts About Most Important Invention Ever Made:

1. The first working telephone was created by Johan Philipp Reis in 1861.

2. Alexander Graham Bell, the inventor of the telephone, suggested using “ahoy” while greeting somebody on the telephone.

3. The first person to have a telephone in their house was American writer Mark Twain.

4. The very first mobile phone was born in the year 1983, and it was named DynaTAC 8000x.

5. Deaf people actively inspired Bell’s work with the telephone. And the inventor was himself inspired by his wife who was deaf.

6. Before the arrival of digital voicemail, one had to purchase an answering machine if they wanted people to leave a message in case of missed calls.

One can celebrate National Telephone Day by calling loved ones from different types of phones and exploring more about the device. You can even inquire with your grandparents about the amount of energy that was required to just dial a phone and why they disliked numbers with a lot of zeroes.

