National Unity Day in India marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Former Minister of Home Affairs of India. The day is also called Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. It was introduced in India in 2014. Since then, it has been observed every year on October 31. We bring you a collection of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2021 or National Unity Day 2021 wishes, greetings, messages, images, quotes by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and more to celebrate this important day.

The official statement for National Unity Day by the Home Ministry of India cites that the National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas will provide an opportunity to reaffirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity and security of our country. As we celebrate National Unity Day and the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can send and spread awareness about the day through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

On Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, the government organises various events for the people of India. The general public and the political leaders pay floral tribute to the statue of Sardar Vallabhai Patel at Patel Chowk in New Delhi. Run for unity event is organised by the government at a huge level for all the youths of school, colleges, universities, National Cadet Corps, and many more people. Be a part of the celebration and wish your family and friends on National Unity Day by sending them wishes saying Happy National Unity Day through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Happy National Unity Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Man’s Country Is Not a Certain Area of Land, of Mountains, Rivers, and Woods, but It Is a Principle, and Patriotism Is Loyalty to That Principle. Proud of My Country! Happy National Unity Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Break the Religion-Caste Gap, Join Hands Join India. Happy National Unity Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Have One Heart, and One Love, Let’s Feel the Same for All. Happy National Unity Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Celebration of National Unity Day, I Want To Say That We Are Here, All for One and One for All.

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Are Humans, and We Are All the Same, Let’s Come Together and Celebrate National Unity Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Unity Is a Strength, and When There Are Teamwork and Collaboration, Beautiful Things Can Be Achieved. Happy National Unity Day.

This Sunday, we will be observing Sardar Vallabhai Patel’s 146th birth anniversary. PM Modi inaugurated the Statue of Unity on October 31, 2018. Since then, he has visited it every year on this day to mark Sardar’s birth anniversary. Observing Patel’s birth anniversary and Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, here is a collection of messages to send on this day on all social platforms. Wishing everyone Happy National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) 2021!

