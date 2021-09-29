Health and fitness is a subject whose relevance has become especially prevalent in the past few years. Ever since the pandemic hit, the world can be divided into two types of people - ones who have understood the impact of having a healthy lifestyle and working out and made it a priority and those who have not been given this privilege. Conversations around health and fitness are therefore more important than ever, especially when it comes to women's health. National Women's Health and Fitness Day 2021 aims to initiate these conversations and will be observed on September 29. This annual celebration in the United States usually helps people to motivate more women to prioritise their own health and wellbeing and take constructive steps to ensure they take care of themselves.

When is National Women's Health and Fitness Day 2021 in the US?

National Women's Health and Fitness Day 2021 will be celebrated on September 29. This annual observance captures the importance of exercise and working out as well as eating right and taking proper care of our overall health and wellbeing. National Women’s Health & Fitness Day 2021 (US): 5 Superfoods for Women’s Health.

Significance of National Women's Health and Fitness Day

In this fast-paced world, where there are thousands of priorities that people usually have to juggle, health and fitness soften takes a backseat for many, especially women. Most women are focused on balancing work and home responsibilities while also trying to have a social life and therefore avoid focusing on their own fitness journey. This has various alarming impacts on women's overall health, and initiating conversations about this is therefore very important. It is also important to educate women on healthy lifestyle practices that many may not be following - like scheduling annual appointments with your gynac and ensuring that your overall health is not neglected, even if everything appears to be fine.

Since cases of cancers like cervical cancer and breast cancer are increasing, timely checkups and early diagnosis play a key role in making sure that women are as safe and secure as possible. And National Women's Health and Fitness Day 2021 is sure to give people the opportunity to increase conversations on these subjects. While there are various challenges that may stand between living a healthy and fit life, taking the first step towards changing this is the first step towards self-love and will actually help us in the long run. We hope that this National Women's Health and Fitness Day 2021 (US), you do your bit to take better care of the health and wellbeing of yourself and the women in your life!

