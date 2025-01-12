National Youth Day in India is celebrated on January 12 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, one of the greatest spiritual leaders and thinkers in Indian history. The observance is also known as Rashtriya Yuva Diwas. In 1984, the Government of India declared this day as National Youth Day. Since 1985, National Youth Day is being celebrated in India every year on January 12. The day celebrates the ideals, philosophies, and teachings of Swami Vivekananda, who was a strong advocate for youth empowerment, education, and character-building. The annual event emphasises the importance of young minds in shaping the future of the nation. In this article, let’s know more about National Youth Day 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event.

National Youth Day 2025 Date

National Youth Day 2025 falls on Sunday, January 12.

National Youth Day History

In 1984, the government of India declared January 12 to be celebrated as National Youth Day with an aim to recognise Swami Vivekananda's immense contribution to inspiring the youth. The Government said that the philosophy of Swamiji and the ideals for which he lived and worked could be a great source of inspiration for the Indian Youth Day. Hence, National Youth Day focuses on channelling the energy, enthusiasm, and creativity of the youth towards constructive activities for societal progress. Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2025 Quotes To Send on National Youth Day and Honour Swami Vivekananda.

National Youth Day Significance

National Youth Day highlights the importance of young people in India in shaping the nation’s future. The day draws inspiration from Swami Vivekananda’s teachings and ideals that youth can help greatly in societal progress. The annual event is observed all over India with great enthusiasm at schools and colleges, with processions, speeches, music and competitions.

Swami Vivekananda’s message remains timeless that the youth of India have the potential to transform society. His words and speeches continue to inspires action, boost growth, and build a foundation for a better future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2025 06:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).