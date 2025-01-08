National Youth Day 2025, also known as Rashtriya Yuva Diwas will be marked on January 12. This annual commemoration is marked on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and is sure to be celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across the country. The main goal of the celebration of National Youth Day is to help people remember the power that the young Indians hold and encourage them to tap into his power. As we prepare to celebrate National Youth Day 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate National Youth Day and its significance. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

National Youth Day 2025 Date

National Youth Day 2025 will be marked on January 12.

National Youth Day 2025 Theme

The celebration of National Youth Day 2025 will be marked with the theme of "Arise, Awake, and Realize the Power You Hold" and is sure to help people understand the need to pay more attention to the youth of the country, addressing their challenges and making sure they are equipped to bring change. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

National Youth Day History and Significance

The celebration of National Youth Day was started by the Government of India in 1984 and has been an important observance ever since. While announcing the observance of National Youth Day on Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, the government stated the "philosophy of Swamiji and the ideals for which he lived and worked could be a great source of inspiration for the Indian Youth Day."

The annual commemoration of National Youth Day has been an important day for the government to interact with the youth of India and empower them to bring positive and actionable change in the world through engaging activities and campaigns. National Youth Day is celebrated annually at many centres of Ramakrishna Math, Ramakrishna Mission and their branches with great enthusiasm. A mangal aarti, devotional songs, meditation, sandhya aarti and more are performed in honour of Swami Vivekananda.

National Youth Day helps the youth of today to remember the teachings of Swami Vivekanada and engage with his work. We hope that National Youth Day 2025 helps you to do just that.

