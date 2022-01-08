No Pants Subway Ride Day is here! Sounds strange right?! This is a traditional day that takes place every year, on January 9. Every year the official date is announced a month before in early December. The day as the name suggests, people ride the subway pantless... yes without any pants. It sounds absolutely bizarre but it is a real tradition. The day has been observed in different parts of the world in over 60 cities since 2002 and sees different events being held in many place. Going out with no pant may be the worst nightmare for so many people but for some it it is known to be an enthusiastic and fun tradition every year.

No Pants Subway Ride Day 2022 Date

But when is No Pants Subway Ride Day celebrated? Every year the day is observed on January 6. And many people might think that all these may seem good on paper but doesn't really translate into reality. In the recent year there were about 30 participants, including women who rode the subway in no pants. It is said that the number of people travelling the subway pantless on this day is increasing.

No Pants Subway Ride Day History and Significance

But why would people celebrate a day that sees them in no pants on the subway? There are many reasons but the main idea behind this amusing day came from Charlie Todd from Improv Everywhere back in 2002 who started off this tradition. However, the intention is nothing major but to amuse other people in the subway. It all started as a harmless prank that became popular in no time. It all started when seven male participants all boarded a subway car at different stops.

Many people wonder what is the exact way of celebrating the day. Is it just to ride the subway pantless on this one day? Yes, it is exactly that. All you have to do is celebrate the day by riding on a subway without wearing any pants! However, you can wear anything else you want aka winter coat, hat, gloves, scarf, etc.

