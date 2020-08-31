Searching for beautiful Onam 2020 wishes in Malayalam and Onam Ashamsakal images at last minute, you will find it all below! Onam, the annual harvest festival of Kerala, is being celebrated by Malayalis across the world. Onam 2020 began on August 22, and will be celebrated till September 2. However, the most auspicious day in the festivity is Thiruvonam (also spelt as Thiru Onam), which as the name suggests, falls on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the Malayalam calendar month of Chingam, which in Gregorian calendar overlaps with August–September. It is celebrated on August 31. Traditional greetings include people saying Onam Ashamsakal to each other. They also share Onam messages in Malayalam, Onam wishes in Malayalam, Onam Ashamsakal images, Onam Ashamsakal WhatsApp Stickers, Onam Ashamsakal Hike messages, Onam Ashamsakal GIF images and more. Happy Onam 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Onam Ashamsakal in Malayalam Photos, New WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

As informed above, Thiruvonam 2020 will be celebrated on August 22. It is believed that King Mahabali himself pays a visit to his subjects' homes on this auspicious day, people decorate their humble abodes and prepare extravagant meals to welcome the generous King and celebrate his life. Onam is one of the three major annual Hindu celebrations for the people of Kerala, along with Vishu and Thiruvathira. This festive season is accompanied by numerous traditional as well as modern rituals that range from creating colourful, decorative floral carpets or Onam Pookalam that make the house more welcoming, to cooking delicious Onam Sadhya meals that satiate one’s soul. Onam Ashamsakal Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Onam 2020 in Malayalam With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Onam is a festival that is the perfect blend of cultural celebrations with traditional worship. And as we prepare to celebrate the auspicious day of Thiruvonam, here are Onam 2020 wishes and messages in Malayalam, Happy Onam WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook status and Thiruvonam 2020 quotes to share with your friends and family.

Onam Ashamsakal (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aishwaryathintheyum, Samridhiyudaeyum Thiruv Onam Aashamsikkunnu. Ellavarkkum Ente Hridayam Nirannja Onashamsagal!

Onam Ashamsakal (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Oru Thumbapoovinte Chiriyayi, Chinga Nilavinte Thilakkamayi, Sundara Swapnangalude Therileri, Ponnonam Varavayi.

Onam Ashamsakal (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nilavilakkum Niraparayum...Pinne Orupidi Thumba Poovum. Manasil Orupaadu Snehavumayi Veendum Oru Pon-Onam Varavaye. Oraayiram Onaasamsakal!

Onam Ashamsakal (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ente Hrithayam Niranja Onaa Samsakal. E Onanthinu Pookaludeyum Poovilikaludeyum Aravam Angum nirayatte..”shanthi” Yudeyum “Sangeetha” Yudeyum “Vaasanthi” Yudeyum Onam Ayirikkatte.

Onam Ashamsakal (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Snehathinteyum Sahodaryathinteyum, Oru Onam Koodi Varavayi. Ellavarkkum Enteyum, Oro Malayaliyudeyum.

Onam Ashamsakal (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pookkalavum,Pooviliyum,Onakkodiyum. Onasadhyayumayi Oru ONAM Koodi. Ponnonashamsagal!

How to Download Onam 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Onam 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store or directly clicking on the provided search link HERE. You can download these festive packs and wish your family and friends.

Onam 2020 Wishes In Malayalam: Celebrate the Harvest Festival With Happy Onam Greetings and Images

Onam is a festival of joy, celebrations, love, peace and togetherness, and many rituals make this festival completely enjoyable. This celebration that commemorates King Mahabali and his devotion for Lord Vishnu, has a unique charm to it that adds to the festivities. Whether it is the coming together of communities to enjoy the delicious meals that are prepared, or merely enjoying the games, songs (Onapattu) and special Onam dances, this auspicious festival truly ties people together! Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Onam!

