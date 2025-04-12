Is UPI down today? Unified Payments Interface services like Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay may not be working properly today. "UPI is down again today, all payment are getting failed. Atleast there should be prior intimation sent incase of planned outage." wrote a user on X, which appears to be an issue with the digital payment system. Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with complaints with several users expressing concern over repeated UPI (Unified Payments Interface) outages. An X user said, "Yesterday, someone was praising UPI payment on LinkedIn and how it has made life easier. Today, it is down." Another X user said, "Facing trouble with GPay, PhonePe or Paytm You’re NOT alone — UPI is down across India." As per Down Detector, around 1,265 users have complained about the UPI outage. Meta and CEO Mark Zuckerberg ‘Hand in Glove’ With China, Social Media Giant Accused of Compromising US National Security, Says Sarah Wynn-Williams.

Google Pay, Paytm, GPay Down?

UPI Down

UPI Payments Down

UPI PAYMENTS ARE DOWN !!!! pic.twitter.com/Uiv76UIasJ — EGA Cinemas (@EGACinemas) April 12, 2025

UPI Is Down

UPI is down again today, all payment are getting failed. Atleast there should be prior intimation sent incase of planned outage. So we can plan accordingly #UPIDown#upidown — Bikram (@honestvikram) April 12, 2025

UPI Outage

Yesterday, someone was praising UPI payment on LinkedIn and how it has made life easier. Today, it is down. #upidown — Karan Juneja (@KrnJuneja) April 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)