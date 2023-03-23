Hyderabad, March 23: The holy month of Ramadan is one of the most awaited times of the year for the people following Islam. At the time of Ramadan all adult Muslims keep obligatory fast from dawn to dusk also known as Roza as it is one of the five pillars of Islamic faith. Those who keep Roza can eat the first meal of the day, which is known as sehri, before the sunrise and they can end their fast by eating the evening meal called iftar after the sunset. Check out the calendar of Ramadan 2023 sehri and iftar timings in Hyderabad below.

Muslims from all over the globe celebrate this religious time by greeting each other – ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ and ‘Ramadan Kareem’, which literally means a happy and generous month to you. Ramadan 2023 Time Table for Saudi Arabia, UAE: Check Ramzan Calendar, Sehri and Iftar Timings in Riyadh, Dubai and Other Cities.

During Ramadan, apart from fasting, people indulge in prayers, reflection, charity and humanitarian activities. It is thought that by depriving oneself of food and liquids throughout the day, one can better comprehend the misery of others and draw nearer to the almighty. Ramadan 2023: Which Country Has the Longest and Shortest Ramzan 1444 Fasting Hours in the World?.

As the time of sunrise and sunset is different every day, the time of sehri and iftar is also different. Hence, it is important to keep a check on the Ramadan timings of each day. Take a look at the sehri and iftar timings in Hyderabad below.

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 1 05:04 AM 6:29 PM 24 Mar 2023 2 05:04 AM 6:29 PM 25 Mar 2023 3 05:03 AM 6:29 PM 26 Mar 2023 4 05:02 AM 6:29 PM 27 Mar 2023 5 05:01 AM 6:30 PM 28 Mar 2023 6 05:00 AM 6:30 PM 29 Mar 2023 7 04:59 AM 6:30 PM 30 Mar 2023 8 04:58 AM 6:30 PM 31 Mar 2023 9 04:58 AM 6:30 PM 01 Apr 2023 10 04:57 AM 6:30 PM 02 Apr 2023 11 04:56 AM 6:31 PM 03 Apr 2023 12 04:55 AM 6:31 PM 04 Apr 2023 13 04:54 AM 6:31 PM 05 Apr 2023 14 04:53 AM 6:31 PM 06 Apr 2023 15 04:52 AM 6:31 PM 07 Apr 2023 16 04:52 AM 6:32 PM 08 Apr 2023 17 04:51 AM 6:32 PM 09 Apr 2023 18 04:50 AM 6:32 PM 10 Apr 2023 19 04:49 AM 6:32 PM 11 Apr 2023 20 04:48 AM 6:32 PM 12 Apr 2023 21 04:47 AM 6:33 PM 13 Apr 2023 22 04:47 AM 6:33 PM 14 Apr 2023 23 04:46 AM 6:33 PM 15 Apr 2023 24 04:45 AM 6:33 PM 16 Apr 2023 25 04:44 AM 6:34 PM 17 Apr 2023 26 04:43 AM 6:34 PM 18 Apr 2023 27 04:42 AM 6:34 PM 19 Apr 2023 28 04:42 AM 6:34 PM 20 Apr 2023 29 04:41 AM 6:35 PM 21 Apr 202

People all over the world fast, which is also known as Roza with friends and family and the festival continues for 29-30 days. The holy month of Ramzan will end with Eid-ul-Fitr on April 22.

