Republic Day 2025 will be marked on January 26. This annual observance celebrates the day that the Constitution of India came into effect. Republic Day is one of the two annual public holidays in the country that helps people remember the power that the Constitution empowers us with and the responsibility that comes along. On the occasion of Republic Day, there are various special Republic Day programs organised, and and Republic Day 2025 speeches that help make the events more engaging. Republic Day 2025 Speech Ideas for Students: Inspirational Speeches in Hindi and English for Gantantra Diwas Competition in Schools (Watch Videos).

This year will mark 75 years since the Constitution's adoption, a significant milestone in the nation's history. India will commemorate its 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025. Every year, the celebration of Republic Day is marked by parades, special events in schools and colleges as well as other unique celebrations. The commemoration of Republic Day helps people to revisit the Indian constitution, the thoughts that were put into it, and how it has helped India shape into a Sovereign Socialist Secular Democratic Republic.

The celebration of Republic Day is marked with great enthusiasm by schools and colleges. The annual commemoration is filled with parades and special events. Students make it a point to highlight the history of our country and the road ahead to make sure we prosper and progress as our forefathers dreamed. As we prepare to celebrate Republic Day 2025, here are some speeches that can help you celebrate this day to the fullest.

Republic Day 2025 Speech - Sample 1

Good morning everyone,

Today, as we gather to celebrate the 76th Republic Day of India, let us take a moment to honour the ideals of democracy, justice, liberty, and equality enshrined in our Constitution. It was on this day in 1950 that India officially became a republic, giving power to the people and laying the foundation for our nation’s progress.

This occasion reminds us of the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and the vision of our founding leaders who dreamt of a united and prosperous India. As responsible citizens, it is our duty to uphold these values and contribute to the nation's growth.

Let’s work together to address challenges like poverty, inequality, and environmental sustainability, ensuring a brighter future for generations to come.

May we continue to strive for excellence and make our nation proud. Jai Hind!

Thank you.

Republic Day 2025 Speech - Sample 2

Good morning everyone,

Happy Republic Day! Today, we celebrate 76 years of India as a republic, honouring the day our Constitution came into force in 1950. This document, which guarantees justice, liberty, and equality for all, is the backbone of our democracy.

Let us remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and the vision of our leaders who built a foundation for a united and progressive nation. As citizens, we must uphold these values and contribute to India’s growth.

Together, let us strive for a brighter, inclusive, and sustainable future. Jai Hind!

Thank you.

Republic Day 2025 Speech - Sample 3

Good morning everyone,

Today, we gather to celebrate the 76th Republic Day of India, a day that reminds us of the strength, resilience, and unity of our great nation. On this day in 1950, India adopted its Constitution, marking the beginning of our journey as a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic.

This day is not just about commemorating history; it’s about honouring the vision of our founding leaders and the sacrifices of countless individuals who fought for our freedom. Their courage and determination paved the way for the rights and freedoms we enjoy today.

As proud citizens, it is our responsibility to uphold the values of justice, equality, and fraternity enshrined in our Constitution. Let us work together to overcome challenges, embrace diversity, and contribute to building a stronger and more prosperous India.

May we continue to shine as a beacon of democracy. Jai Hind!

Thank you.

Republic Day Speech in English (Watch Video)

Republic Day Speech in Hindi (Watch Video)

The Indian constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India on 26 November 1949 and came into effect on 26 January 1950. It replaced the Government of India Act 1935 as the governing document of India, thereby turning India from a dominion to a republic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2025 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).