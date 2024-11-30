Rosa Parks Day is an annual observance in the United States of America (USA) that honours Rosa Parks, the civil rights activist known for her pivotal role in the Montgomery Bus Boycott. On December 1, 1955, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat to a white passenger on a segregated bus in Montgomery, Alabama, sparking a movement that became a cornerstone of the fight against racial segregation in America. Rosa Louise McCauley Parks was born on February 4, 1913. She was an American activist who was honoured as ‘the first lady of civil rights’ and "the mother of the freedom movement’ by the United States Congress. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Rosa Parks Day is celebrated across the US majorly on December 1. However, in the state of Missouri, it is marked on her birthday on February 4. In Michigan and California, the day is marked on the first Monday after her birthday, while in Ohio and Oregon, it is marked on the day she was arrested, December 1.

Rosa Parks Day 2024 Date

Rosa Parks Day 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, December 1.

Rosa Parks Day History

Rosa Parks Day was created by the Michigan State Legislature. The day was first celebrated in 1998. The holiday was first designated in the U.S. state of Ohio and championed by Joyce Beatty, an advocate who helped Ohio's legislation pass to honour the late leader. It is also celebrated by the Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) with a special tribute to the late civil rights leader. In 2014, Missouri Governor Jay Nixon proclaimed Rosa Parks Day official in the state, while Oregon Governor John Kitzhaber declared that Oregon would celebrate its first Rosa Parks Day.

In 2021, the Texas Legislature passed HB 3481, recognizing December 1 as Rosa Parks Day in the state. On September 3, 2021, HR 5111 proposed that Rosa Parks Day be added to the list of federal holidays.

Rosa Parks Day Significance

Rosa Parks Day highlights American activist Rosa Parks’ act of defiance, and the Montgomery bus boycott helped dismantle segregation laws in the U.S. and inspired broader civil rights reforms. This annual event serves as a reminder of the power of courage and peaceful resistance in the fight for justice and equality. Rosa Parks became an international icon of resistance to racial segregation and also collaborated with civil rights leaders, including Edgar Nixon and Martin Luther King Jr.

