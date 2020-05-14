Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 HD Images & Wishes: Celebrate Maratha Ruler's Birth Anniversary With These Messages And Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Wallpapers

Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti is observed on May 14 every year to commemorate the birth of Maratha King Sambhaji Maharaj. Born on May 14, 1657, he was the son of the Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Saibai. He became the second ruler of Maratha Kingdom after his father’s demise. Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated with grandeur every year. But as this year celebrations have been cancelled due to the lockdown, we bring you Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti HD Images and Wallpaper for free download online using which you can wish each other on the occasion. Our list of wishes also includes WhatsApp messages, photos of Sambhaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Wallpapers to send your loved ones. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Jayanti 2020 Wishes in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, Sambhaji Photos, Messages and Greetings to Send on The Birth Anniversary of Maratha Ruler.

Sambhajhi lost his mother when he was only two years and was raised by his grandmother, Jijabai, who raised him great moral values and love for the kingdom and its people. In 1672, Sambhaji led the Maratha army for the first time along with Peshwa Moropant Pingle. As we Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 here are beautiful messages which you can share with your friends and family. Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 Date And Significance: Know About the Day Celebrating Birth Anniversary of the Maratha Ruler.

Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti Wishes in Marathi: Jay Shivaji, Jay Sambhaji! Sambhaji Raje Yanchya Jayanti Chya Tumhala Sarvanna Khup Shubheccha.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sinhachi Chaal, Garudachi Nazar, Striyancha Aadar, Shatrunche Mardan, Ase Asave Mavlyanche Vartan. Jay Sambhaji!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Vel Aala Tar Pran Deu, Pan Swabhiman Amcha Zukat Nahi, Sahyadri Putra Amhi Ugach Kunachya Vatela Jat Nahi, Aalch Jar Koni Adava, Ubha Chirlyashivay Sodat Nahi. Happy Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti!

Sambhaji Maharaj played an important role in shaping the Maratha Kingdom. His path to the throne after his father's death was a tough one, but he held his values high. In February 1689, he and 25 of his advisors were captured by the Mughal forces of Muqarrab Khan in a skirmish at Sangameshwar in February 1689. Sambhaji was then tortured and executed by Aurangazeb. He was succeeded by his brother Rajaram I succeeded. Even centuries after his death, he is highly regarded for his works. We wish everyone a Happy Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti.