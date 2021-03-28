Shab-e-Barat is a Muslim holiday celebrated on the 15th night, the night between the 14th and 15th of the month of Sha'ban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar. Shab-e-Barat 2021 will begin on March 28 (Sunday) and continue until March 29 (Monday). People will observe the day by exchanging festive greetings, messages and sayings with near and dear ones. Here's a collection of Shab-e-Barat Mubarak 2021 messages, Happy Shab-e-Barat greetings, forgiveness quotes, Shab-e-Barat Mubarak images, Shab-e-Barat Mubarak WhatsApp messages, Shab-e-Barat Shayari in Urdu and Hindi, Shab-e-Barat HD wallpapers, Shab-e-Barat status, GIF greetings and so on. You can download all of them for free.

Shab-e-Barat is also known as the Night of Forgiveness and Day of Atonement as people seek forgiveness from Allah for their sins. It is an auspicious occasion for the Islamic community as one believes all Muslims' names are registered in heaven. It is believed, on the night of Shab-e-Barat, the fortunes of individuals are decided for the coming year apart from Allah forgiving sinners if they have the courage to admit.

Muslims across the globe observe a vigil all nightlong at mosques with special prayers. Many also visit graveyards to the graves of their loved ones. They light candles, remember their deceased ancestors while praying for their salvation. As mentioned above, Shab-e-Barat night is regarded as the time when destinies are written by Allah. This is why people pray to God-seeking his forgiveness. Apart from the special prayers, night vigil, and celebrations, people also send out greetings and messages to their family and friends.

Shab-E-barat Mubarak 2021 Forgiveness Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: If I Ever Brought a Single Tear to Your Eyes, I Apologise This Shab-e-Barat and Ask for Forgiveness

Forgiveness Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Humbly Request for Forgiveness During This Shab-e-Barat and To Move Forward From My Mistakes

Shab-E-barat Mubarak 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: My Dear Friends and Family, Please Forgive Me if I Hurt You in My Life, Either Directly or Indirectly

Shab-E-barat Mubarak 2021 Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today Is a Night of Forgiveness. Find It Deep in Your Heart To Forgive All the People That Have Wronged You in One Way or the Other.

Shab-E-barat Mubarak 2021 Forgiveness Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Am Taking This Opportunity To Ask You for Forgiveness. Please Forgive Me for Everything That I Have Done to You by Mistake or Intentionally.

Watch Video of Shab-e-Barat Wishes

How to Download Shab-e-Barat 2021 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp Stickers are such a delight when it comes to sending festival wishes and greetings. You can download special Shab-e-Barat 2021 WhatsApp Stickers from the Play Store online or by clicking HERE. There are special festive packs replete with Shab-e-Barat Mubarak 2021 greetings, quotes on forgiveness, Shab-e-Barat messages, Shab-e-Barat 2021 images wallpapers, Shayari in Urdu and of course, stickers for WhatsApp. We wish all our readers a very Happy Shab-e-Barat 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2021 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).