Shani (Saturn) is one of the most significant planets when it comes to astrology. It is said that Shani Dev (Lord Shani) has the most powerful impact as per the traditional Hindu astrology. For people who do not know, Shani is the son of Surya Dev (Sun God). It is impossible to have a horoscope profile without having a mention of ‘Shani’. Every year, devotees observe the occasion of Shani Jayanti to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lord Shani. It is said that Shani Dev is very generous when it comes to blessings. There are many traditions, rituals, and pujas associated with Shani Dev and the festive occasion of Shani Jayanti. If you are finding ways in which you can find worship Lord Shani on this festive occasion, then you have reached the right place.

Shani Puja on Saturday

Every day of the week is associated with a specific God as per Hindu customs. Shani Puja is done on Saturday as it is believed that the day is associated with Shani Dev. People wake up early on this day and observe Shani Jayanti Vrat.

Idols and Images of Shani Dev

People should use images of Lord Ganesh and Lord Shani while worshipping on this occasion. If possible, one can have idols made of iron as well. And if the images or idols are not available, you can worship in your usual family temple too.

Worship Lord Hanuman

However, make sure that there is a photo or idol of Lord Hanuman in your place of worship at home. Also, a lot of devotees worship Lord Shiva on this auspicious occasion.

Puja Vidhi

Devotees should begin their Shani Jayanti puja by lighting a lamp in front of the images and idols of Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, Lord Hanuman, and Shani Dev. Offer fresh flowers, fruits, sweets, traditional food, coconut, rice, oil, Ganga Jal, betel leaves, grass, and other holy items while doing the Shani Puja. One should use a copper vessel, mustard oil, and sesame seeds in the Shani Dev Puja. Lighting camphor in the end and doing puja is also advised. Chanting Shanti Gayatri Mantra 21 times is considered blissful.

Make Donations

People should participate in the donation and charitable drives. It is said that Lord Shani blesses the most to those people who donate generously and without any expectations. Donations made on Saturday, and Shani Jayanti in particular, is considered highly blissful.

Declutter

It is said that decluttering is one of the easiest and most popular ways to appease Lord Shani. Getting rid of things that we are not part of helping you in growth is considered beneficial.

Shani Gayatri Mantra

Aum SanaischarayaVidmaheSooryaputrayaDheemahi, Tano Manda Prachodayat

Translation: I worship Lord Shani – the son of the Sun God – in high regards. I pray that I am blessed with high intellect.

Check Out Shani Gayatri Mantra Video Here:

Lord Shani is also the most dreaded planet when it comes to horoscope reading. Even if all the other planets are in the right positions, and Shani (Saturn) is not, the individual has to weather a lot of hardships. Nonetheless, if Shani Dev is worshipped dutifully and all the traditions and rituals are performed religiously, he is rewarding more than anyone.

As June 10 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy Shani Jayanti 2021.

