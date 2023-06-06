Shivrajyabhishek Din is observed every year on June 6. It is also known as the Coronation Day of Shivaji Maharaj. Shivrajyabhishek Din holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Maharashtra, India. It is a day that commemorates the historical event of Shivaji Maharaj's coronation as the Chhatrapati (emperor) of the Maratha Empire on June 6, 1674. This momentous occasion marked the establishment of Maratha sovereignty and the rise of Shivaji Maharaj as an influential and visionary leader. As you observe Shivrajyabhishek Din 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day. Messages and Greetings To Share on the Coronation Day of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The coronation of Shivaji Maharaj was not merely a ceremonial event but a symbol of the aspirations and valour of the Maratha people. It represented the culmination of Shivaji's relentless struggle against the oppressive Mughal rule and his vision of establishing a sovereign Maratha kingdom. His coronation at the Raigad Fort was a testament to his unwavering determination and the unyielding spirit of the Maratha warriors. Here is a comprehensive range collection of messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. June 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: List of Important Dates in This Month.

Shivrajyabhishek Din 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers

Shivrajyabhishek Din (File Image)

Shivrajyabhishek Din 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers

Shivrajyabhishek Din (File Image)

Shivrajyabhishek Din 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers

Shivrajyabhishek Din (File Image)

Shivrajyabhishek Din 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers

Shivrajyabhishek Din (File Image)

Shivrajyabhishek Din 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers

Shivrajyabhishek Din (File Image)

Shivrajyabhishek Din is celebrated with great enthusiasm and reverence throughout Maharashtra. The day begins with processions, where devotees carry the idol of Shivaji Maharaj on a palanquin, accompanied by music, dance, and the beating of traditional drums. People gather in large numbers, wearing traditional attire, to pay homage to their beloved king. Wishing everyone a Happy Shivrajyabhishek Din 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2023 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).