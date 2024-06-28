The Stonewall riots, also known as the Stonewall uprising, is a historic event marked on June 28. The day is known for violent demonstrations against a police raid that took place in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, at the Stonewall Inn, in the Greenwich Village near New York City. During the demonstrations, people belonging to the homosexual community fought back against a government-sponsored system that persecuted sexual minorities, marking the start of the gay rights movement in the United States and around the world. On the Stonewall Riots anniversary 2024, know the history and significance of the day that is dedicated to honour the LGBTQ+ rights movement in the US. International LGBTQ Pride Day 2024 Date, History and Significance: All You Need To Know About the Origins of the Pride Celebrations.

In the 1960s, LGBTQ+ individuals faced widespread discrimination and harassment. Places like the Stonewall Inn were among the few places where they could gather openly, but these places were frequently raided by police. The Stonewall Riots Anniversary, observed annually on June 28, commemorates the events that took place in 1969. This date is significant in LGBTQ+ history, marking a turning point in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights and equality. Pride Month 2024 Theme, History and Significance: All You Need To Know About the Month That Celebrates the LGBTQ Community.

Stonewall Riots Anniversary 2024 Date

Stonewall Riots Anniversary 2024 will be observed on Friday, June 28.

Stonewall Riots Anniversary History

On the night of June 28, 1969, a police raid at the Stonewall Inn sparked protests and clashes. The supporters fought back against the police, leading to several nights of unrest in the region. This brought together the LGBTQ+ community to fight against oppression and violence. Hence, the Stonewall Riots are widely considered the catalyst for the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement. The anniversary of the riots is celebrated annually as Pride Month, culminating in Pride parades and events around the world.

Stonewall Riots Anniversary Significance

Stonewall Riots Anniversary holds great significance as the day is now a symbol of liberation for the LGBTQ+ community. The events on this day highlight the importance of visibility, solidarity, and activism in the fight for equal rights. In 2016, the then US President Barack Obama designated the Stonewall Inn and the surrounding area as the Stonewall National Monument, recognising its importance in American history and its role in the ongoing struggle for LGBTQ+ equality. The annual observance way to celebrate LGBTQ+ culture, honour the struggles and achievements of the community, and advocate for continued progress.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2024 09:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).