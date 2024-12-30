Tamil Hanumath Jayanthi is an annual festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu to honour Lord Hanuman, the ardent devotee of Lord Rama. Lord Hanuman is a symbol of strength, devotion, and selfless service. While the date of Hanumath Jayanthi varies across regions in India, in Tamil Nadu, it is usually observed during the Margazhi month, which falls in December or January as per the Tamil calendar. Tamil Hanumath Jayanthi 2024 date in December falls on Monday, December 30. On this day, temples dedicated to Lord Hanuman, such as the famous Anjaneyar Temples, are adorned with decorations and host elaborate rituals.

In Tamil Nadu, Hanumath Jayanthi is observed during Margashirsha Amavasya and most of the time, Margashirsha Amavasya coincides with Moolam Nakshatram. It is believed that God Hanumath was born during Margashirsha Amavasya at the time of Moolam Nakshatram. In years when Moolam Nakshatra does not coincide with Amavasya, Amavasya day is preferred to decide Hanumath Jayanthi day. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Tamil Hanumath Jayanthi 2024 Date and Timings

Tamil Hanumath Jayanthi 2024 falls on Monday, December 30, 2024.

The Amavasai Tithi Begins at 04:01 AM on December 30, 2024 and will end at 03:56 AM on December 31, 2024

Tamil Hanumath Jayanthi Puja Rituals

Devotees should wake up early in the morning, take a holy bath and wear clean clothes

Clean the home and the area where the puja will be performed.

Light a ghee diya in front of the idol of Lord Hanuman idol and seek his blessings and begin by meditating on Lord Hanuman and making a vow to perform the puja with devotion.

Devotees should decorate the idol of Lord Hanuman with flowers and offer sweets.

On the day of Hanumath Jayanthi, devotees should also visit Lord Hanuman Temple

Sindoor is smeared on the idol of Lord Hanuman.

Tamil Hanumath Jayanthi Significance

Tamil Hanumath Jayanthi holds great significance for devotees of Lord Hanuman. As per religious beliefs, it is said that Lord Hanuman is always present where people chant the name of Lord Rama. Hence, on this day, devotees recite Ramayana and seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman. In Hanuman Temples, special prayers are offered to Lord Hanuman. Processions of Hanuman idols are conducted in many towns and villages, accompanied by traditional music and dance.

