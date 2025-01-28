Thai Amavasai 2025 will be celebrated on January 29. This annual celebration is an important observance for Tamil Hindus across the world. While the entire month of Thai is considered to be extremely auspicious, Thai Amavasai holds immense significance as a day to remember our ancestors who have passed on and offer our prayers to help them attain moksha. As we prepare to celebrate Thai Amavasai 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Thai Amavasai and its significance. Thai Amavasai 2025 Wishes and HD Images for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings and Wallpapers To Celebrate the New Moon Day Dedicated to Ancestors.

When is Thai Amavasai 2025?

Thai Amavasai is celebrated on the new moon day in the Tamil month of Thai. Thai Amavasai 2025 falls on January 29. The Amavasai Tithi for Thai Amavasai begins at 21:05 on Jan 28, 2025, and will go on till 19:35 on Jan 29, 2025.

Significance of Thai Amavasai

Amavasai tithi is usually dedicated to remembering our ancestors, offering special delicacies, and conducting puja to appease them. Thai Amavasai is considered to be especially auspicious as the entire month of Thai is the first month in Uttarayan. People often observe a special Thai Amavasai fast and make special delicacies that are offered to their ancestors.

The celebration of Thai Amavasai begins early in the morning, when people have a holy bath, visit temples and offer their prayers. Reading spiritual texts that are related to paying homage to the forefathers is also a common practice on this day. Many people make it a point to indulge in charity and offer free meals to those in need on the occasion of Thai Amavasai.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

