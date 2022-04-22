In 2010, an initiative by the UN's Department of Public Information established language days for each of the Organization's six official languages from across the world. Out of the six lingos, April 23 was selected as the date to observe English Langauge Day. The day was officially established by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2010 to celebrate the language and multilingualism. English Language Day 2022 falls on Saturday, the 23rd of April. The global day is designed to raise awareness of the history, culture and achievements of the English language. It is not a public holiday and coincides with World Book and Copyright Day. Chinese Language Day 2022 Date, History And Significance: Everything You Need To Know About the Global Observance.

History & Significance Of English Language Day

The UN first celebrated English Language Day on April 23, 2010. From the 1600s, the language underwent a series of changes, evolution and development due to international trade, the printing press, and classical learning. The English language occupies the status of one of the two working languages of the UN Secretariat. The date to celebrate the lingo was chosen on April 23, as it traditionally marks the birth and death date of the true champion of the language, William Shakespeare. Shakespeare's contribution and creativity with English resulted in the innovation of hundreds of new words and phrases that are still used today. The remarkable playwright is responsible for coining 422 new vocabularies and phrases.

English Language Day Celebration

Various engaging, fun-filled activities like debates, quizzes, recitation and book-reading are organized in institutions to celebrate the event. To celebrate the English Language Day, take a break from your usual routine, take a different perspective on the language, and dedicate a fun lesson to learning about the lingo. Read and understand new words and idioms that can be used in place of the regular cliche terms, and explore more about William Shakespeare and other famous literally figures. Share your knowledge about the lingo with your loved ones, and write poetries, essays and write-ups using beautiful English words to propagate harmonious communication.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2022 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).