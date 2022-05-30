Memorial Day is observed every year on the last Monday of May. This year it will be observed on May 30th. Memorial Day is a day to honour the US military personnel who have lost their lives while serving the US armed forces. It is also a day that marks the unofficial beginning of the summer season. Being the first extended weekend of the season, the people of the US celebrate the day with their family and friends. As you observed Memorial Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated HD Images and Wallpaper that you can download and send to one and all as the greetings for the day. Memorial Day 2022: From BLT Pasta Salad to Creamy Triple Cheese Tortellini, 5 Superb Food Ideas for the Day.

Military Day is also known as Decoration Day. It was first celebrated by the name of Decoration Day in 1868. It was celebrated on May 31 from 1868 to 1970. Later in 1971, Congress standardised it as Memorial Day and changed the observance to the last Monday of May. Here are HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones as the greetings for Memorial Day 2022. Decorating Graves to Wearing Poppy Flowers, 5 Important Customs of The Day Honouring Fallen Heroes

Other than Memorial Day, there are two other days for personnel who have and are still serving in the US military. Armed Forces Day and veterans’ day are observed to honour those who have served in the United States Armed forces. Here are HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your friends and family to greet them on Memorial Day 2022.

