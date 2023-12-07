Utpanna Ekadashi is the Ekadashi Tithi celebrated in the dark phase of Margashirsh month. Utpanna Ekadashi 2023 will be marked on December 9. This Ekadashi follows one of the most important Ekadashi observances - Devutthana Ekadashi - when Lord Vishnu is believed to come out of His 4-month trance. Utpanna Ekadashi is one of the significant Ekadashis associated with the origin of Ekadashi fasting. Observing the Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat is therefore of utmost importance to devotees of Lord Vishnu. As we celebrate Utpanna Ekadashi 2023, here is everything you need to know about this observance: Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat timing and Puja Vidhi, Utpanna Ekadashi significance and more. Ekadashi 2023 List: Know Dates, Parana Timing, Significance and Vrat Rituals for All Fasting Days in The Year.

When is Utpanna Ekadashi 2023?

Utpanna Ekadashi is celebrated on the Krishna Paksha Ekadashi Tithi that immediately follows Kartika Purnima. The Ekadashi tithi for Utpanna Ekadashi 2023 begins at 05:06 on Dec 08, 2023, and will go on till 06:31 on Dec 09, 2023. The stringent Ekadashi fast is only broken after Prana time the following day.

Prana Time for Utpanna Ekadashi 2023 is 06:14 to 07:13 on Dec 10, 2023.

Significance of Utpanna Ekadashi

Ekadashi is one of the most significant observances for devotees of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that Ekadashi fasting can help atone for one’s sins and seek Moksha. All Ekadashi fasting is dedicated to Goddess Ekadashi, who is one of the Shaktis of Lord Vishnu. Utpanna Ekadashi is believed to be the birth anniversary of Goddess Ekadashi. People who want to begin observing the stringent Ekadashi fast around the year often begin their journey on this day.

Watch Video: Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat Ki Katha

Watch Video: Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat Puja Vidhi

24 Ekadashi fasts are observed throughout the year by stoic devotees. Ekadashi Vrat is considered to be one of the most challenging fasts, and there are different versions of the vrat that people choose to follow. The most difficult Ekadashi Vrat is the Nirjala fasting, where people abstain from eating or drinking anything for the entire day and only break the fast at Prana Time the following day. Many also observe the slightly lenient Ekadashi fasting, where they consume water and certain fruits but abstain from having any meals. Apart from observing the Ekadashi fast, many people also visit Lord Vishnu temples and offer their prayers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2023 10:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).