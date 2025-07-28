Vinayaka Chaturthi, also known as Ganesh Chaturthi, is an auspicious Hindu festival that is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed God. Ganesha is also known as the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom and prosperity. While Ganesh Chaturthi is most famously celebrated once a year in the grand festival during Bhadrapada, i.e., in August or September, Vinayaka Chaturthi is also observed every month as a spiritual occasion. This monthly observance occurs on the Chaturthi tithi of the Shukla Paksha and is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. In July 2025, Vinayaka Chaturthi falls on Monday, July 28, 2025. In this article, let’s know more about Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025 date and the significance of the monthly occasion. Sawan 2025 Festivals Full List: Check Dates of the Auspicious Hindu Festivals Celebrated in Maharashtra During Shravan Maas.

Vinayaka Chaturthi of July 2025 Date

Vinayaka Chaturthi Of July 2025 falls on Monday, July 28. According to drikpanchang, the Shukla Chaturthi in the Shravan month starts at 10:11 PM on July 27 and will end at 10:54 PM on July 28. On this day, devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and worship Lord Ganesha to seek blessings for wisdom, success, and the removal of obstacles. Indian New Year 2025 Calendar Dates: Guide to Hindu and Other State-Wise Regional Festivals and New Year's Days.

Vinayaka Chaturthi Significance

Vinayaka Chaturthi holds great significance for Hindus. The festival holds deep spiritual significance, as devotees believe that invoking Lord Ganesha's blessings ensures success and removes obstacles in personal and professional endeavours. The celebrations of Vinayaka Chaturthi are vibrant and devotional, where people offer prayers, observe a fast and perform rituals like the daily aarti accompanied by devotional songs dedicated to Lord Ganesha. On this day, a variety of sweets, especially modaks, which are considered Ganesha’s favourite, are prepared and offered to the deity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2025 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).