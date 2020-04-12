Vishu 2020 Easy Rangoli Designs: Simple Pookalam & Kolam Patterns to Decorate Your House and Celebrate Kerala New Year (Watch Videos)

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

It is an auspicious time for people in India, as different states will observe their religious festivals during this time. Just like Bohag Bihu in Assam, Pohela Boishakh in West Bengal and Baisakhi in Punjab, people in the South Indian state of Kerala observes Vishu as the Hindu New Year. Vishu 2020 will be celebrated on April 14. There are a lot of rituals followed to mark the festival. But the most auspicious and common has to be the beautiful rangolis, Vishu Kani Kolam that is created in every household. Making rangolis during special occasions and religious ceremonies are considered auspicious. With Vishu 2020 right in the corner, here we bring you some beautiful and easy Kolam rangoli patterns that you can make in your house. Since, the country is under lockdown, enjoying Vishu 2020 at home is what people are going to do. So, dazzle your house floors with stunning Vishu Kolam and Pookam designs and patterns to celebrate the Hindu New Year. Vishu 2020: From Pulissery to Payasam, List of Traditional Dishes in Sadhya Served on Hindu New Year in Kerala.

Vishu Special Rangoli Design With Dots

Rangoli designs with dots are very easy, and a go-to for beginners. All you need to connect the dots and create a beautiful pattern, like this one to make the centre of your house beautiful, highlighting the striking designs. You can also add some colours to fill in the gaps and make it even more gorgeous.

Rangoli Pookalam Designs

Flower rangolis are just the best giving you the accurate festive feel you need. Also called Pookalam, it is another easy design to attempt during the festival. The fragrance of the fresh flowers will beautify each corner of your house.

Rangoli Design for Vishu

The above design is a bit tough, but you can attempt it. People who know how to make a rangoli and is looking for inspiration to give it a unique touch design, this video can be helpful. The stunning patterns and colour combination gives it the perfect edge matching to the festivity.

Easy Pookalam Pattern

All you need are some fresh flowers. Just follow the creator and make your own pookalam to celebrate Vishu 2020.

These are some quick designs and rangoli patterns that all of us can follow to celebrate the Hindu New Year. Vishu is a significant festival. Let us stay at home, stay safe and observe Vishu 2020 with positivity, hoping we will overcome the pandemic soon.