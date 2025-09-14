Visvesvaraya Jayanti 2025 will be celebrated on September 15. The annual observance of Vishveshvarya Jayanti celebrates the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, who is often referred to as the Father of Engineering. The celebration of Visvesvaraya Jayanti is also marked as Engineer's Day in India. As we celebrate Visvesvaraya Jayanti 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Visvesvaraya Jayanti and its significance. Engineer's Day 2025 Date in India: History and Significance of the Day Honouring the Birth Anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

When is Visvesvaraya Jayanti 2025?

Visvesvaraya Jayanti 2025 will be celebrated on September 15. The annual celebration is marked on the same day every year. Sir Mokshagundam Vishveshvarya was born on 15 September 1861 at Muddenahalli, Kingdom of Mysore (in present-day Chikkaballapura district, Karnataka) into a Telugu-speaking family of Mokshagundam Srinivasa Shastry and Venkatalakshmi. His birth anniversary is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm to commemorate his contribution towards the engineering world of India.

History of Visvesvaraya Jayanti

The celebration of Visvesvaraya Jayanti has been a crucial annual observance for decades now. The first-ever Visvesvaraya Jayanti was marked as Engineering Day on September 15, 1968. The celebration of his birth anniversary is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across the country. The commemoration is especially grand in Karnataka. The day is observed to recognise his superlative achievements in the field of engineering and planning.

On the occasion of Visvesvaraya Jayanti, people make sure to remember the contributions of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, all the projects we worked on. He invented and patented the design of automatic floodgates to be installed on dams' reservoirs in order to allow excess inflow safely without letting the level of water rise. He also played a key role in the modernisation of the Mysore Iron and Steel Works. We hope that the celebration of Visvesvaraya Jayanti helps you to remember and celebrate all that Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya has done for India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2025 11:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).