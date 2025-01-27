Mauni Amavasya is an important day for the Hindu community in India. The holy day falls on the Amavasya in the month of Magha, which usually corresponds to the month of January–February. Mauni Amavasya 2025 will be observed on Wednesday, January 29. The Amavasya Tithi will begin at 10:05 PM on January 28 and end at 08:35 PM on January 29. Mauni Amavasya is considered highly auspicious for performing spiritual practices, rituals, and acts of charity such as providing food for the needy ones or making donations to places of worship. In this article, let us know more about Mauni Amavasya, it's date, amavasya tithi on January 29, significance and rituals to mark the auspicious new moon day. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Sangam Sees Surge of Devotees in Prayagraj for Mauni Amavasya Snan on January 29.

Mauni Amavasya 2025 Date and Timings

Mauni Amavasya 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. The Amavasya Tithi will begin at 10:05 PM on January 28 and end at 08:35 PM on January 29.

Mauni Amavasya Significance and Rituals

According to the North Indian calendar, Mauni Amavasya falls in the middle of Magha month and hence is also known as Maghi Amavasya. The name of the auspicious occasion Mauni Amavasya comes from the word ‘Mauni’ is derived from ‘Mouna’, meaning silence, reflecting the practice of observing silence and introspection on this day. The day of Mauni Amavasya holds deep religious, spiritual, and cultural importance, particularly in India. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: What Are the Types of Kumbh? Know Shahi Snan Dates and Other Significant Details.

Mauni Amavasya is considered highly auspicious for performing spiritual practices, rituals, and acts of charity such as providing food for the needy ones or making donations to places of worship. One of the important rituals on this day is taking a bath in the Ganga River early in the morning which is said to wash away previous sins. It is believed that the water of the most sacred and holy river Ganga turns into the nectar on Mauni Amavasya day.

Due to this belief, Mauni Amavasya day is the most important day in the Hindu calendar to take a holy dip in the Ganges. Devotees believe that taking a bath in Triveni Ganga, relieved them from their past sins and they can get salvation after taking a bath in it.

