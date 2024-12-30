Tailang Swami Jayanti 2025 will be marked on January 10. This annual commemoration is a celebration of the birth anniversary of the noted Hindu yogi who is revered by many. Tailang Swami Jayanti is celebrated on the Shukla Pathksha Ekadashi in the month of Pausha and is sure to be celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by many. As we prepare to celebrate Tailang Swami Jayanti 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Tailang Swami Jayanti 2025 and more. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

When Is Tailang Swami Jayanti 2025? Ekadashi Tithi and Shubh Muhurat

Tailang Swami Jayanti 2025 will be marked on January 10. The celebration of Tailang Swami Jayanti takes place on the Shukla Paksha Ekadashi tithi in the month of Pausha, according to the HIndu lunisolar calendar. Ekadashi Tithi for Tailang Swami Jayanti begins at 12:22 on Jan 09, 2025 and will go on till 10:19 on Jan 10, 2025.

Tailang Swami Jayanti Puja Vidhi and Significance

The celebration of Tailang Swami Jayanti is an important observance that allows people to remember the noted yogi and celebrate his life and teachings. Many people believe that Tailang Swami was an incarnation of Lord Shiva and he is often referred to as The Walking Shiva of Varanasi. He is believed to have lived a long and healthy life of over 280 years, and many believed that he had divine powers.

Every year, on Tailang Swami Jayanti, people often remember the great saint and all that he contributed to society. Tailang Swami was born in Holia at Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh. His parents, the devotees of Lord Shiva, named him Shivarama. It is believed that he went on pilgrimage and did spiritual practice for over 20 years after his parents passed. We hope that Tailang Swami Jayanti 2025 brings with it the love, light and positivity you deserve.

