The Winter Solstice is an astronomical phenomenon marking the shortest day and longest night of the year. It typically occurs around December 21 or 22 in the Northern Hemisphere and June 20 or 21 in the Southern Hemisphere. Winter Solstice 2024 falls on December 21. This event is significant across various cultures and is tied to celebrations, rituals, and traditions symbolising rebirth, renewal, and the triumph of light over darkness. According to NASA, at 4:20 AM Eastern Time (02:51 PM, IST), the solstice will take place, marking the beginning of winter in the Northern Hemisphere and summer in the Southern Hemisphere. In this article, let’s know more about Winter solstice 2024 date and the significance of this day.

Winter Solstice 2024 Date

Winter solstice 2024 falls on December 21.

What Happens on Winter Solstice?

Winter solstice occurs when either of Earth's poles reaches its maximum tilt away from the Sun. This happens twice yearly, once in each hemisphere i.e. in Northern and Southern. For that hemisphere, the winter solstice is the day with the shortest period of daylight and longest night of the year, and when the Sun is at its lowest daily maximum elevation in the sky. Each polar region experiences continuous darkness or twilight around its winter solstice. The opposite event is the summer solstice.

Winter Solstice Significance

In many cultures and traditions, the solstice is observed with festivals and rituals celebrating light and renewal, such as Yule festival, a pagan celebration that honours the rebirth of the Sun and the Dongzhi Festival in China, which is seen as a time to celebrate the return of longer days with family gatherings and food. After the winter solstice, every day will have a little more sunlight than the previous as the days gradually get longer, signifying the return of light and warmth in the coming months.

