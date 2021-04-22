World Book Day 2021 Details: It is said that a room without a book is like a body without a soul. Well, that’s how significant reading a book is for an individual. Every year, UNESCO organises the global event of World Book Day, fondly known as World Book and Copyright Day, in a grand manner. The event, also popularly known as International Day of the Book, is observed to promote reading books, writing books, and copyrights’ laws. Mostly all the member states of the United Nations (UN) celebrate World Book Day annually. If you are searching for more information about World Book Day 2021 – its date, theme, observance, and significance, then you have reached the right place.

World Book Day 2021 Date and Theme

Like every year, the international occasion of World Book Day will be celebrated on April 23, i.e., Friday, this time around too. The first observance of World Book Day took place in 1995. It will be the 26th anniversary of the International Day of the Book this year. Every year, there is a theme dedicated to observance. World Book Day 2021 theme is ‘share a story.’

Why Do We Celebrate World Book Day? Know Significance

Given the times that we are living in, i.e., of Coronavirus outbreak and subsequent measures in place, where most of the schools, libraries, and other institutions are shut down, it has become all the more necessary to read books while being at home. Given how much time we spend on digital devices these days, it is important to not lose our touch with books and the knowledge it beholds.

With the observance of World Book Day, people can celebrate different cultures, times, arts, history, etc., by reading books on different subjects. The UNESCO has been sharing poems, messages, quotes, sayings, etc., from April 1 and will continue until April 23 to commemorate the event and promote reading books amongst people. The messages will be about encouraging people to take up the habit of reading or writing a book and ask them to ‘share their story', on this auspicious day.

The observance of World Book and Copyright Day is significant as it is a celebration of one of the most important habits that a person should have, i.e., reading a book. There are celebrations of World Book Day that take place across the world, especially in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Spain, Sweden, Catalonia, and the United States.

With the observance of the World Book Day, the “UNESCO stands up for creativity, diversity, and equal access to knowledge, with the work across the board – from the Creative Cities of Literature network to promoting literacy and mobile learning and advancing,” says the official website of UNESCO.

World Book Day is a celebratory day for the book-lovers across the world. As April 23 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very “Happy World Book Day 2021”. Do spend the day reading new books and helping the younger ones in your family develop a new habit, i.e. reading.

