The contemporary world is surrounded by increasing modernisation, which decreases the possibility of sustainable development that demands responsible actions by citizens worldwide. Air pollution has increased manifold in the past years due to innumerable factors. One of the most prominent of all is the use of motor vehicles and cars that flood the roads, resulting in massive traffic and intensifying pollution. While people stress on cutting down the use of motor cars for shorter distances, it doesn’t yield results until institutions and official bodies implement strict rules. For that, World Car-Free Day has been incorporated to encourage people to leave their cars at home and opt to walk or cycle to run different errands for a day. As global citizens observe World Car-Free Day 2022 on September 22, Thursday here is everything that they must know about the environment-friendly day. Learn all about the World Car-Free Day 2022 date and significance below.

World Car-Free Day 2022 Date

The first World Car-Free Day was marked in 2000 when the Environmental Transport Association designated it as a self-standing day that is to be observed on September 22. Earlier, it was decided to celebrate World Car-Free Day on the first Tuesday of Green Transport Week, which occurs in the second half of June. Various activities that promote the use of cycles, public transportation and other means of sustainable commute options reflect the scenario of what a city with fewer cars and motor vehicles would look like! International Day of Peace 2022 Quotes To Share With Everyone You Know To Understand the Importance of Building a Peaceful Society on World Peace Day

World Car-Free Day 2022 Significance

As the name suggests, World Car-Free Day offers an ideal opportunity to reduce traffic jams, air pollution, and noise pollution and make people pledge towards a better lifestyle that proves to be beneficial for themselves and the environment in the long run. World Car-Free Day improves the pedestrian spirit, use of bicycles and walking amongst the masses that would drive them towards a healthy and non-reliable living. The practice of reducing the use of private cars and vehicles would also result in diminishing air pollution in cities. On this day, several streets are closed and scheduled for activities that raise awareness about embracing alternative means of transportation. From races and marathons to street picnics, these activities drive human nature to realise that dependency on artificial lifestyles must be reduced in order to live a healthy and sustainable life. Celebrate World Car-Free Day 2022 by opting for public transit or walking to your work to bring in the perception that ‘Change is always better.' Realise your responsibility towards the environment by choosing to go selfless and independent.

