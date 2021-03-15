World Contact Day 2021: Well, it’s the day of the year where you get to hear all the conspiracy theories about aliens, and the extra-terrestrial life that exists beyond the planet Earth. It is also the time of the year where you are extra-motivated to watch movies like Independence Day, Koi Mil Gaya, Men In Black etc. If you haven’t got it yet, we are talking about World Contact Day. Well, yes! You heard it right. There also exists an international day when the existence of aliens and other forms of life are given a thought of. There’s a lot to know when it comes to the observance of World Contact Day. If you are an enthusiast and looking for more information about World Contact Day 2021, then you have reached the right place.

What is the date of World Contact Day 2021?

Every year, the occasion of World Contact Day is celebrated on March 15. This year it will fall on Monday. Curious to know about the history of World Contact Day?

What is the history of World Contact Day?

The first observance of World Contact Day took place in the year 1953. An organisation named International Flying Saucer Bureau (IFSB) was the one who first observed it, and since then, it has been every year. On this day in history, the IFSB decided to send a message through space to contact life beyond the planet Earth. Here’s what the message was:

“Calling occupants of interplanetary craft! Calling occupants of interplanetary craft that have been observing our planet EARTH. We of IFSB wish to make contact with you. We are your friends and would like you to make an appearance here on EARTH. Your presence before us will be welcomed with the utmost friendship. We will do all in our power to promote mutual understanding between your people and the people of EARTH. Please come in peace and help us with our EARTHLY problems. Give us some sign that you have received our message. Be responsible for creating a miracle here on our planet to wake up the ignorant ones to reality. Let us hear from you. We are your friends.”

What is the significance of World Contact Day?

For people who are devoted to science, space, and finding the truth, the occasion of World Contact Day holds significant importance. There are scientists who have laid down their lives while researching about life beyond the planet Earth and if there’s any message or sign that they can see.

World Contact Day is a big occasion for space enthusiasts. Given how far science and technology have travelled in the current era, the celebrations and festivities around World Contact Day have grown only grander. As March 15 nears, we at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy World Contact Day 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2021 12:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).