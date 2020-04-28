World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2020 Date and History: Here’s Why the Day Is Significant in the Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2020 today, April 28, 2020. An important event, this day aims to maintain healthy standards at workplaces, so that any unfortunate incident is avoided. This day was declared by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to promote the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases, globally. World Day for Safety and Health at Work stands extremely important because of the ongoing coronavirus spread that is causing COVID-19. If you are unaware as to what the global event is all about, we will give you all the necessary background. On World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2020, know its history, significance and why it stands as an important observation during the pandemic.

World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2020 Date

The ILO declared April 28 as World Day for Safety and Health at Work. In 2003, the organisation began to observe the day in order to stress the prevention of accidents and diseases at work.

World Day for Safety and Health at Work History and Significance

As we mentioned earlier, ILO first observed the World Day for Safety and Health at Work in 2003. The day is an essential part of ILO’s Global Strategy on Occupational Safety and Health, as documented in the Conclusions of the ILO Conference in June 2003. The Global Strategy on Occupational Safety and Health is significant to raise awareness of how to make work safe and healthy and of the need to increase the political profile of occupational safety and health. Every year, thousands of people reportedly die or fall sick, because of the horrific work condition. ILO aims to improve that and save lives, providing a better working environment. Working From Home Due to Coronavirus? Here Are Security Tips by Cyber Dost That You Should Follow.

World Day for Safety and Health at Work and Coronavirus

Recognising the ongoing pandemic, ILO decided that World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2020 will focus on addressing the infectious diseases at work, particularly COVID-19. The World Day theme announced earlier for 2020 on violence and harassment at work has also been replaced given the current global crisis. Workplaces are encouraged to address and raise awareness about the disease among employees, arranging virtual mode of communications.

World Day for Safety and Health at Work is a significant day. New and emerging occupational risks may be caused by technical innovation or by social or organisational change. Workplaces can also be vital to prevent and control outbreaks. Let us use this day to increase awareness and make workplaces much better.